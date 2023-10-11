ACT test scores for US students drop to new 30-year low

FILE - An ACT Assessment preparation book is seen, April 1, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. High school students' scores on the ACT college admissions test for 2023 dropped to their lowest in more than three decades, showing a lack of student preparedness for college-level coursework, the nonprofit organization that administers the test said Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The Associated Press

High school students’ scores on the ACT college admissions test have dropped to their lowest in more than three decades, showing a lack of student preparedness for college-level coursework, according to the nonprofit organization that administers the test.

Scores have been falling for six consecutive years, but the trend accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in the class of 2023 whose scores were reported Wednesday were in their first year of high school when the virus reached the U.S.

The average ACT composite score for U.S. students was 19.5 out of 36. Last year, the average score was 19.8.

10/11/2023 10:30:35 AM (GMT -5:00)