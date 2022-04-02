ACA’s Taft, Mills sign baseball scholarships

by WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Cooper Huskey

ACA held a signing ceremony for two of their senior baseball players, Brexton Taft and Ty Mills, on Thursday afternoon.

Taft signed with Wallace State Community College in Dothan, where he will study and expects to play shortstop for the Governors. When asked what drew him to Wallace-Dothan, Taft said it was the coaching staff.

“They have a great staff,” Taft said. “They send a lot of people to a lot of four year colleges and they’re a winning program.”

Mills signed with Faulkner University in Montgomery, and says he expects his “versatile role” to transition from high school directly into college baseball. The Faulkner coaches have told him that he will play positions around both the infield and outfield. Mills says his faith played a big part in deciding where he was going to continue his baseball career.

“Faulkner is a great Christian University,” Mills said. “They have a great cornerstone in their faith, [a] great baseball program, [and the] coaching staff is amazing. I just can’t wait to join it.”

This season, Taft and Mills have helped ACA jump out to a 2-0 start in Class 4A, Area 6 play. The Eagles are 8-6 overall this season.