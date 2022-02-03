ACA’s JD Baird to join Alabama football as a Preferred Walk-On

American Christian Academy's JD Baird announced that he will be attending the University of Alabama as a preferred walk-on

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Cooper Huskey

American Christian Academy middle linebacker JD Baird announced that he will be attending the University of Alabama as a preferred walk-on.

Baird called playing for the Crimson Tide “his dream”, and now he is excited that all his hard work has finally paid off.

“JD really was one of our best players, not just as talent goes, but as far as a person he was. He was always a leader,” said Patriots Head Coach Cody Martin.

As a team leader, Baird won the 4A Region 3 championship and made it to the quarterfinals in all four years with ACA. In his junior year, the Patriots made it to the semifinals for the first time since 2011.

A preferred walk-on does not receive an athletic scholarship, but does have a guaranteed spot on the roster.