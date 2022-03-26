ACA’s Christian Davis Signs with Army Black Knights

by WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Dylan Morgan

American Christian Academy’s senior safety Christian Davis made sure his mom’s birthday was one she would never forget.

The Patriots football star signed his National Letter of Intent to attend and play football at Army-West Point next fall on his mother, Corlisa Cox, birthday.

Last season with the Patriots, Davis proved to be one of the top two-way players in Class 4A, as he recorded 18 touchdowns and over 100 tackles on the 2021 season. He helped lead ACA to an impressive 11-2 record and reach the third round of the AHSAA State Football Playoffs.

Following his signing Davis said, ” I picked Army because it’s a special place, it’s a special school … so I think it’s just the best place to be.”

Davis expects to play primarily on defense as a safety at the college level.