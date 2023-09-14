ACA welcomes Bibb County for a 4A Region 3 matchup Friday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Sutton Smith

The Bibb County Choctaws have been on a roll to start their 2023 season beginning a perfect 3-0. The Choctaws beat West Blocton, Gordo and Chilton County to begin the year scoring more than 30 points in all three contests.

“Year in and year out they’re always a top team in the state… they’re a great challenge for us,” ACA head coach Cody Martin said. “It’s always good for us to go out and play against a physical and high quality opponent.”

When the Choctaws get on the bus Friday to travel to American Christian Academy, they’ll face an in-division opponent that’s hungry to get back on top of the division standings.

“They play very hard but they make you make mistakes which is tough to defend,” Choctaws head coach Matt Geohagan said. “They don’t kill themselves and they’re always in the right place at the right time.”

ACA comes into this matchup on a two game win streak after beating Tuscaloosa Academy and Holt. They started off the year with a loss to Demopolis.

ACA’s student section is always a rowdy bunch giving their Patriots an advantage in every home game they play. Martin cites the culture at ACA as the reason that all students have one another’s back.

“All the (ACA) students love each other and support each other no matter what sport is being played,” Martin said. “It’s a fun place to be on a Friday night and we thank them for their support.”

Although the crowd will certainly play a factor Friday night, Geohagan believes his team needs to worry about themselves more than anything.

“We need to make sure we do the things we need to do to stay within our game plan,” Geohagan said. “We can’t allow our feelings and emotions to dictate our actions. We have to play one play at a time no matter if the play is good or bad.”

Geohagan believes both teams stack up similarly and whichever makes the least amount of errors will come out on top.

“Whoever makes the least penalties or mistakes and plays the most physical will win the game,” Geohagan said. “We must play within ourselves to win.”

Martin agrees with Geohagan emphasizing the importance of physicality in this matchup.

“They’re just always a physical team so we need to match their physicality,” Martin said.

Geohagan’s motto to his team is a simple one, yet tough to do on a consistent basis.

“If each position group can do their job and do it well, everything will be ok,” Geohagan said.

Friday night we’ll find out which team can block out the noise and out tough the opposition. Kickoff at ACA is scheduled for 7 p.m.