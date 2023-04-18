ACA softball run-rules Gordo

American Christian Academy scored all of its runs over the final three innings in a 11-1 win over Gordo.

The game was called in the fifth inning after the Patriots took a double-digit lead. AHSAA rules dictate the game will end if one team leads by 10 runs or more after the fifth inning.

ACA got its offense going in the third inning with the help of a pair of Gordo miscues. The Patriots Avery Boyle reached on an error to lead off the inning before ACA’s Sydney Elam beat out an infield single. When Elam was called safe at first base, Gordo threw the ball to second base in an attempt to catch Boyle off the base but the throw went into left field and rolled all the way to the wall. Boyle and Elam advanced all the way home on the error.

That gives American Christian a 2-1 lead and the offense continued. The Patriots Anna Morgan Shelton singled to right-centerfield to drive in Savannah Deerman to make it 3-1. ACA’s Neely Lyon followed by lining a single to center to drive in Tatum Mantooth.

ACA added a run in the fifth inning for a 5-1 lead. The Patriots put the game away with a six-run fifth inning. Naia Smith, Boyle, Elam, Deerman, Abigail Atchison, and Chaslyn Lockridge all delivered RBI singles in the final frame.