ACA softball rallies late to beat Hale County

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Jason Williams

ACA’s Raegan Morrison raced home on a wild pitch to deliver the Patriots a walk-off 3-2 win over Hale County.

All of ACA’s offense came in the final two innings.

Hale County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Following a leadoff walk, the Wildcats Alexandra Gray crushed a double to right-center field to put runners at second and third. Hale County would not leave them stranded, with Mackenzie Coster scoring on a fielder’s choice before Gray scored on a wild pitch.

The Wildcats continued to hold the 2-0 lead until the sixth inning when ACA’s Anna Shelton drove in the Patriots first run with an RBI single.

In the seventh inning, ACA’s Avery Boyle delivered an RBI single to tie the game, 2-2. Morrison advanced to third base on Boyle’s hit and moments later, ran home on the wild pitch to score the Patriots the win.

American Christian is back in action against Gordo at home on Monday, April 17.

Hale County’s next game is at home against Sipsey Valley on Monday, April 17.