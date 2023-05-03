ACA girls soccer scores impressive win to open playoffs

ACA girls soccer make a playoff statement.

The Wildcats score a dominant 5-0 win over Fultondale in the opening round of the Class 4A soccer playoffs.

ACA receives goals from Mallory Ballou, Anna Robbins, and Addison Golden. Ballou’s goal came in the first half when she fired a shot from 30-yards away. The ball bounced once, ricochets past the Fultondale keeper, and into the lower right-hand corner of the net to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

ACA adds three more goals after halftime. Robbins makes a defender miss before firing a laser over the reach of the Fultondale keeper. A few minutes later, Golden uses her speed to get past the Fultondale defense. Once she got close, Golden waits for the Fultondale keeper to commit to the near-side before firing a shot to the far-side of the net.

ACA (11-4) will face Montevallo (11-9) in the second round. The date and time of the match has not been set.