ACA girls soccer punches ticket to Final Four

American Christian Academy girls soccer took control in a blur.

The Patriots score two goals in the span of 90 near the end of the first half and ride that momentum to a 3-1 win over Montevallo in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament.

ACA advances to its first “Final Four” in program history, next weekend in Huntsville.

The match was scoreless for the first 32 minutes before ACA struck in fast fashion. Anna Robbins’ pass gave Mary Max Karrh a clear shot and she delivers the ball into the bottom right-hand corner for the Patriots first goal.

ACA added another goal moments later. Addison Golden found a crease to deliver a long pass to Robbins. She delivers a “one-timer” over the outstretched arms of the goalie for a 2-0 lead.

The Patriots put the match away early in the second half when Golden won the race on the breakaway pass. She used one dribble before placing the ball in the far-side of the net, out of the reach of the Montevallo keeper.

ACA (12-4) will face St. Michael Catholic (17-4) in the semifinals of the girls Class 4A State Soccer Tournament on Friday, May 12. The match is set for 1:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Soccer Complex.