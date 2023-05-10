ACA girls soccer hungry for more after historic run to Huntsville

Teams don’t set out to make history. Most set the goal of winning championships.

American Christian Academy girls soccer has the “Final Four” for the first time in program history. The Patriots will play St. Michael Catholic in the semifinals of the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament on Friday. The excitement of getting to this point is palpable but ACA feels it’s capable of more.

“The opportunity, yes we are the first but there is this sense of grit and confidence going into it that we want more,” said senior Madelyn Walker. “We are hungry to finish it and not have this be the end of it.”

ACA’s playoff run has been impressively lopsided. The Patriots defeated their first two opponents by a combined score of 8-1. That has not only boosted this team’s confidence, but it may have also elevated its determination.

“I think we all can feel that and know that we are the first team to do it,” said sophomore Anna Robbins. “Just the eagerness to go out and play and do our best. We can show that ACA can win and we are a good soccer school.”

“(It’s our) senior year (and) the end of it is super chaotic. There are lots of things to do but I don’t think that I would rather be doing anything else,” said senior Mary Max Karrh.

The AHSAA State Soccer “Final Four” is played at John Hunt Park Champion Fields in Huntsville.

American Christian Academy (12-4) faces St. Michael Catholic (17-4) on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Class 4A State Tournament. The winner will advance to the state championship match on Saturday against the winner of Westminster Christian (13-4-1) and Westbrook Christian (16-4-1).