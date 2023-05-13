ACA girls fall short in soccer Final Four

The offensive depth of St. Michael Catholic was too much for American Christian Academy to handle.

Eight different players scored for St. Michael in a 8-0 win over ACA in the Final Four of the Class 4A girls state soccer semifinals.

St. Michael has scored 17 goals in three playoff games this postseason. ACA goalkeeper Avery Gambrell held up against the constant pressure throughout the match. St. Michael finished the match with 33 shots and Gambrell had six saves.

St. Michael (19-5) will play Westminster Christian in the championship match on Saturday. ACA’s season ends with a 12-5 record and the program’s first trip to the state semifinals in Huntsville.