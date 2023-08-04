ACA football coach loves the leadership he sees from his team

Ninety percent attendence in offseason-summer program. Twenty players made every single workout.

Twenty seniors on this year’s team and the Patriots return all but three starters from last season — two on offense and one on defense from a team that won the Class 4A, Region 3 championship. ACA lost to Andalusia in the second round of the playoffs.

Most of last years coaching staff also returns in 2023.

ACA head coach Cody martin says ‘leadership’ is the biggest strength of this years team.

“I think our biggest thing from this year to last year is the age and experience of our team,” Martin said. “They know how practice is laid out, they come out and work really, really hard everyday. They make our job super easy. We are having the best time coaching out here because the guys just come out, they’re focused — we don’t have to get on them about silly knick-knack things. They’re not goofing off at practice. We have such great senior and junior leadership on our team. They do a lot of that stuff so we can focus more on the football aspect.”

ACA opens the season at home against Demopolis on Friday, Aug. 25. Last season, the Patriots lost at Demopolis, 41-16, to open the year.