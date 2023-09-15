ACA, Bibb County matchup carries possible championship implications

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Sam Holley

An early season showdown could carry huge ramifications in Class 4A Region 4.

American Christian Academy hosts Bibb County, a matchup of the regions top two teams the past three years.

“We’ve been able to battle for one and two for a long time now and it’s great competition,” said Bibb County coach Matt Geohagan. “They got a great coaching staff, great players and we’re really looking forward to having that opportunity of playing against them.”

The ACA Patriots have finished atop the region for the last five seasons, the last three beating out Bibb County. The Patriots return all but three starters and head coach Cody Martin says this team hasn’t accomplished anything yet.

“We tell our team every year, you haven’t won a region championship yet. So, this team that we have has never won a region championship, so it resets for us every single year,” Martin said.

Bibb County graduated 26 seniors from last year’s squad but its not playing like an inexperienced team. The Choctaws are 3-0 and have won each game by double digits.

“There’s really no change in what we do,” Geohagen said. “We have some wrinkles here and there and some different schemes but by large how we run this program is still the same as when these kids came in as freshmen.

“(ACA has) a lot of great players on both the offensive and defensive line. I think they got some really good skill players. They do a really good job within their scheme of making sure they make you make mistakes”

Since joining Class 4A Region 3 in 2020, the Choctaws have only lost to ACA in region play. Which explains why Geohagen calls this an early playoff test for his team.