ACA baseball has too much pop for Brookwood

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Kalen Brooks

American Christian Academy’s got going early and was too much for Brookwood to keep up. ACA scored 7 runs in the first four innings on its way to a 9-1 road win over the Panthers.

ACA opened the scoring in the second inning. The Patriots Clayton Rice scored easily on Jaylon Crocker’s double to deep left-centerfield.

Later in the same inning, American Christian added another run courtesy of a Brookwood miscue. Panthers pitcher Chase Nicholes could not handle Davis Dare’s squeeze-bunt and ACA’s Jackson Willingham scored to make it 2-0.

American Christian Academy’s Caleb Lockridge keeps the offense going in the frame with a two-run single. The hit drives in Britton Taft and Coltyn Mitchell to make it 4-0 ACA.

Up next for both teams is the AHSAA playoffs. American Christian Academy (Class 3A) will host Montgomery-Catholic in an opening round series, while Brookwood (Class 6A) travels to Saraland for Round One. Both games are scheduled for Friday.