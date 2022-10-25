Absentee voter deadlines coming up quick

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Avery Lake

TUSCALOOSA -If you want to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election in Alabama and you’re not yet registered to vote, you’re now out of luck. Monday was the last day voters could register.

If you are registered and want to vote absentee, there are some deadlines you should consider. You can learn more about what’s due when right here.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said that since 2015, 2.1 million new voters have registered, bringing the state’s total registered voters to nearly 3.5 million.

Merrill said he’s estimating that between 1.6 and 1.8 people will hit the polls Nov. 8.