Absentee ballot applications due Thursday

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Today is the last day absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, May 24.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Clerk and Absentee Election Manager Magaria Bobo said the applications are due in her office by 5 p.m. May 19.

Alabama voters have until May 23 to return their completed absentee ballots by hand, and by mail no later than noon on May 24.

Applications returned by hand are due at 714 Greensboro Ave., Room 214. For questions, call 205-464-8259.

