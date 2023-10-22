Above Average Temperatures… Dry Weather Continues… Sunday PM Forecast Update

Happy Sunday! We are approaching the end of the weekend. Your forecast for the work week will be slightly above average in terms of those afternoon highs and morning lows. This is in due part of a mixture between the continuous drought and the ridge that will continue to develop and form over us throughout the week. We can expect to see temps climb into the mid to upper 80s as our highs. Our warmest days will come on the ladder part of the week, Thursday and Friday, as those days will be when we are at our peak with the high pressure ridge over us. Our lows will stay near the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dew points will climb following the passage of that ridge, allowing for those lows to be a bit higher and our days to be slightly muggier as we approach next weekend.

In terms of rain chances and precipitation: we are not seeing any development within the next seven days. This is bad news for our ongoing drought; as rain is desperately needed in our area since we have been dry for an ongoing period. Our next chance of rain comes on Halloween, boo… Hopefully it will clear out by Halloween night. We are not for certain in this rain chance, though, as it is over 7 days out. We will continue to monitor and track that rain chance as we near closer to that holiday!

Speaking of Halloween week, (October 30-November 2) we are looking at a potential cold front pushing through the area. The specific temps are not determined, but we could see some cooler air creep its way in. For now, enjoy another week of sunshine and quiet weather around Central Alabama.

Have a great week!

Weekend Forecaster Nic Temple

