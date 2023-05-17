Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to abortion medication and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court in New Orleans hears arguments Wednesday on whether a drug used in the most common method of abortion was properly approved by a government agency more than two decades ago.

The drug, mifepristone, remains available while the litigation – which will almost certainly wind up before the Supreme Court – plays out.

At issue before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is whether the FDA properly approved the drug in 2000. Also under question are FDA actions in subsequent years that made the drug more accessible. An immediate ruling is not expected.

