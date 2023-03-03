Abortion clinics crossing state borders not always welcome

The Associated Press

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) – Residents in southwestern Virginia have battled for months over whether abortion clinics limited by strict laws in other states should be allowed to hop over the border and operate there.

The conflict is not unique to this area.

Similar disputes have broken out across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

Moving clinics into communities just over state lines is intended to help women avoid traveling long distances. But that effort doesn’t always go smoothly.

Though they may live in more liberal states, residents of border cities can be more socially conservative.

