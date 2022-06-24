A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and CURT ANDERSON
The Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) – Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida.
The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.
The disaster at Champlain Towers South also turned into Florida’s largest-ever emergency response that didn’t involve a hurricane.
Its victims are being honored Friday at events on the ground where the grueling two-week search and rescue unfolded. Only two teenagers and a woman survived the fall and were pulled from the rubble.
Others escaped from the part of the building that initially remained standing.
First Lady Jill Biden is expected at a public event organized by the town of Surfside.
