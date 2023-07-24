A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) – As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever.

The Teamsters – which represent some 340,000 UPS workers – are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time workers, and safety improvements.

Following a negotiation stalement that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks next week. But if an agreement isn’t met before the current contract expires on July 31, the unionized workers have authorized a strike.

Such an impasse hasn’t been seen since 1997, in a very different landscape for delivery services, when a walkout by 185,000 workers crippled UPS. Here’s what you need to know.

