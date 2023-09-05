A Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon in 2024, whether voters like it or not

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The end of Labor Day would typically mark the start of a furious sprint to the Iowa caucuses as candidates battle for their party’s presidential nomination.

But as the 2024 campaign comes into greater focus, the usual frenzy is yielding to a sense of inevitability.

Donald Trump dominates the Republican primary. Trump’s strength comes despite – or perhaps because of – multiple criminal indictments threatening to overshadow any serious debate about the future of the country.

President Joe Biden is on a glide path to victory on the Democratic side. The 80-year-old incumbent faces token opposition for the Democratic nomination.

Whether voters like it or not, a Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon.

