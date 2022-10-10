‘A time bomb’: Anger rising in a hot spot of Iran protests

iran protests

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) – Anger among civilians is rising in a majority Kurdish district in northwestern Iran that has become one of the hotspots of protests.

The Associated Press spoke to six activists in the northern city of Sanandaj, 300 miles from the capital Tehran.

They described an evolving protest movement that has shifted from mass gatherings to more scattered protests and other signs of civil disobedience amid a harsh government crackdown.

Protests erupted after the burial of a 22-year-old woman who died in Iranian police custody and have persisted with protests in neighborhoods, schools, with burning tires and commercial strikes.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/10/2022 7:08:30 AM (GMT -5:00)