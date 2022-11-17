A three-touchdown Bryce wasn’t even the best Young against Ole Miss.

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Hunter De Siver

Before each season kicks off, the CFB community almost always puts one school in their College Football Playoff bracket: Alabama.

Throughout those next few months, the community will often tune into the Crimson Tide dominating or more recently, in the trenches.

The CFP has never had a team make the cut with two losses. The Tide suffered their first loss against Tennessee in a 52-49 all-time classic. Two weeks later, they suffered that gut-wrenching second loss in another field-storming game against LSU, 32-31.

The Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 record and playing host in Oxford, Miss. gave them some much needed momentum to give Alabama an unprecedented third loss of the season.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is known for his unique run-heavy style of offense. Running back Quinshon Judkins had been his secret weapon all season long as the three-star was top-10 in the nation in rushing yards.

Judkins went viral for the game before, finishing with 34 carries for 205 yards and a touchdown. The game against the Tide wasn’t much different: 25 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns…not a bad couple of games for a freshman, The Alabama native never got an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs was (and still is) among the best running backs in the nation heading into this game. This was expected to be a shootout between him and Judkins, but a twisted ankle early in the game sidelined him for the rest of it.

Backup running back Jase McClellan filled the cleats of Gibbs in this once-assumed ground-game battle with 19 carries for a solid 84 yards. However, quarterback Bryce Young was the MVP of the offense, even though it wasn’t his best game.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns to wide receivers Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton and tight end Cameron Latu.

The Crimson Tide defense may have allowed 24 points, but they made several key stops and plays throughout clutch time. Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’oTo’o and Jordan Battle are just some names you’d think of that would lead the defense, but this game it was from an unlikely source of dominance: defensive lineman Bryon Young.

The four-year starter had the best game of his collegiate career: 11 tackles, including two for loss, two sacks and a pass-breakup. Byron was the best Young on the field Saturday and his NFL Draft stock skyrocketed after it.

Tied at 24 apiece to start the fourth quarter, this game was destined to be a field storm watcher. It’s just what you do if you beat Bama.

Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard had other plans. Alabama’s all-time leading scorer added two more field goals to cement the W in Oxford.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Austin Peay Governors in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN+/SECN+. Alabama is expected to win by 40 according to DraftKings.