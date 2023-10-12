A Stray Shower on Friday… Dry Weather This Weekend… Thursday PM Forecast Update

Good Thursday afternoon! The clouds have lingered all day across most of central Alabama, as low level moisture remains over the area. These clouds will be tough to clear any tonight or on Friday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s tonight, then rebound into the lower 70s on Friday.

A cold front approaches the area early on Saturday. A stray shower is possible along the front before 5am Saturday morning, but widespread rain is not expected.

Temperatures will turn cooler by late in the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Saturday and middle to upper 60s on Sunday. We’ll then drop into the 40s by Sunday night.

The weather will remain rather cool through the middle of next week, as highs remain in the 60s and lows dip into the 40s. We’ll slowly modify into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

