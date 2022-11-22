A rail strike looms and impact on US economy could be broad

The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month.

One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time.

The U.S. hasn’t seen an extended rail strike in a century.

Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods.

If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers.

That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

