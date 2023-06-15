A new era of Alabama baseball arrived with Rob Vaughn’s introduction

By WVUA Digital Reporter Sam Thornton

TUSCALOOSA-The annual fluorescent display of flowers were placed in front of the historic wooden podium at Mal Moore Athletic Facility in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday afternoon. The scripted Crimson Tide logo ingrained on center stage of the press room reflected the audience full of anticipation. It was a fresh reminder that big news was in store for Alabama athletics.

Newly appointed Alabama head baseball coach Rob Vaughn entered the spotlight with a fresh start. He glanced around the room for a moment before strutting across the crimson carpet with a smirk striding from cheek to cheek.

Accompanied by University of Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne and President Stuart R. Bell, he gracefully took a seat on the podium stage ready to deliver his introductory press conference.

Filling the head coaching vacancy of a program coming off what Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis mentioned was “As you can imagine, a bit of a pickle” following their elimination loss to Wake Forest on Sunday, had to be carefully chosen.

Byrne had the wheels turning on Vaughn’s potential hiring since the connected gambling investigation of former Alabama head baseball coach Brad Bohannon was unraveled.

“We vetted 27 coaches throughout the process,” Byrne said. “Rob’s name continued to rise up to the top time and time again.”

A process which was also taken into creative measures from Byrne, featuring what some might call an undercover mission when he traveled to College Park, MD to watch the Maryland baseball team perform under Vaughn in a Friday evening contest during the spring.

Disguised in a Boston Red Sox hat and athletic clothing, he sat in the second row behind the Terrapin dugout. Byrne saw something strikingly different about Vaughn that night.

His mission was to dissect how Vaughn interacted with his players in the Maryland dugout, and his answer was swiftly met. His instant impression inside seven innings of the contest was hard to pass up on, and he exited the ball park with one goal in mind: To make Rob Vaughn the next head baseball coach in Tuscaloosa.

The aspects of a new leader that Byrne was searching for was shared in the same light with current Alabama players. Various athletes on the Tide roster spoke to Byrne in confidence, hoping for a coach that will care just as much about them as people as they are players.

When Byrne walked up to the podium on Tuesday, the objective of sharing that validation with the Alabama faithful was met when he shared a list of responses from former Maryland players about Vaughn’s impact as a head coach.

“He’s been able to create an amazing culture. With Vaughn, it’s all about respect across the board. He’s going to respect you as a person first, and you can feel the investment that he’s making in you. It doesn’t matter if you’re the starting pitcher or pinch runner. Everyone who is part of the team is treated as such,” Byrne said with a striking tone on behalf of an anonymous Maryland player.

Despite a 24-30 overall record displayed in Vaughn’s inaugural season as head coach of Maryland, that humble beginning and shifted adjustment as a 29 year old manager was one of the most impressive things that Byrne noticed about Vaughn’s ability to enter an SEC culture.

“To see someone at such an early age, reflect and say ‘man I need to get better in some ways’ and the steps he took to do that, I think that’s really cool,” Byrne said.

The adjustments made in Maryland’s culture led Vaughn to back-to-back BIG 10 coach of the year awards while appearing in three consecutive Regional tournaments.

The way he was able to provide excitement in Maryland’s program from ground zero as a young professional spoke volumes across the country. It’s a foreshadowing of what Vaughn can do with generated momentum and sponsors at the Capstone. It’s safe to assume that Vaughn’s stature as a now 35 year old head coach lured Byrne even further to the possibility of him becoming one of the next Alabama coaching greats.

“I’m 51 and I hope I never have to hire another baseball coach again. It’s my fourth time, and I don’t ever wanna do it again. To be honest, I thought about that with him. I thought this is a guy that could be here for 20 years,” Byrne said.

When Vaughn towered over the press room for the first time with lights flashing bright on his crisp suit, he couldn’t help but get emotionally overwhelmed by the opportunity at hand. His eyes were full of tearful adrenaline as he thanked everyone that got him to this moment.

Collecting himself, he proceeded a powerful message to the audience in front of him.

“The biggest thing that drew me to Alabama is the people,” Vaughn said alluding to the adversity the baseball program faced this season.

“I look around the other teams here. I look at the other coaching staffs here and see what they do…I got to meet coach Saban yesterday, and I almost passed out in there, that was one of the more intimidating things I’ve ever been a part of.”

The room erupted in laughter with Vaughn’s humbleness. His words compiled a unique mixture of pride and meekness, which were volumed to the audience in attendance. Then, the all encompassing question of “Why Alabama?” was prompted from his vocals.

Presenting a list of dominant Alabama coaches including Nick Saban, Nate Oats, and Patrick Murphy, Vaughn wants his name to be associated with the greatness of that model. With greatness in rare company comes pressure, and the culture Vaughn strives for is being built right in front of his eyes with the baseball program.

“We understand what comes with (expectations). There’s pressures, there’s a lot of expectation, especially based on what the 2023 team just did. But that’s what we want, that’s what we’re built for and we want guys to understand that,” Vaughn said. “Just getting to be a fly on the wall and listening to the way they communicate. As you do that, it becomes very evident, very clear how they were able to do what they did.”

Wrapping his mind around a train of thought, Vaughn put up two fingers as he spoke with authenticity. The two biggest things that Vaughn wanted to accomplish as head coach was solidify development and culture.

His passion for building relationships with players is what makes him the best version as a leader and human being. He admitted that during his first season as head coach in Maryland, he wasn’t finding his own identity. Rather, he was trying to emulate one of his mentors, current Virginia Tech head baseball coach John Szefc. His greatness was unlocked once he found the root of his love for others.

“I need to be me. I need to do what I love doing. I need to be involved, I’m not a CEO,” Vaughn said.

“The Pack” hitting strategy that Vaughn learned as a senior at Kansas State University surrounds his coaching philosophy. Looking at each player differently, focusing on what each individual does well in their own respect to help the team reach an ultimate goal is how Vaughn will bring an added element to a restored Alabama program.

“Lone wolfs don’t survive,” Vaughn said. “They hunt in packs and they do it for a reason because you have the buffalo walking around, one grabs one leg, one grabs another, one jumps on his back and the final one jumps on his throat and takes him down. That’s how we have to compete on Friday nights especially in this league.”

What Alabama interim head coach Jason Jackson did throughout the final six weeks of the season compliments with what Vaughn sees through his ambitious lenses.

When Byrne announced Jackson’s extended two year contract as the associate head coach on Tuesday afternoon, an appropriate response was met in the press room with a deafening round of applause. His inspiring success during a time of transition laid the foundation of a new era in Tuscaloosa.

By continuing that growth, it was apparent from Byrne’s perspective that keeping Jackson on staff with Vaughn at the throne of the program was going to be a match well formed for everyone involved. In fact, Byrne pitched a tactic to Vaughn that was presented to Nate Oats throughout his own hiring process.

“You gotta have someone on staff who knows what sweet tea and grits are,” Byrne said.

As a Texas native, Vaughn understood the metaphor Byrne was formatting. The impact of Jackson on staff would be vital not only to player development, but also for dominance in recruiting throughout the southern region of the country.

“It was a no brainer. One of the conversations that I had with Greg (Byrne) was we have to make sure that guy doesn’t leave,” Vaughn said.

A tandem connected by the nucleus of family and relationships was the selling point for Vaughn, and it was noticeable before the moment he and Jackson met.

“I sat there and listened to every press conference JJ did in Hoover after every single one of those games. It took me about five minutes to be like ‘this guy is different’,” Vaughn said. “I knew how talented he was as a pitching coach, but to look at the way he talked about his players, the way he communicated and how much he loved them. I just sat in those exit meetings and he told every player he loved them. That’s what makes JJ who he is.”

There’s now a lethal combination at the heart of Alabama baseball. Exposing players talents while building them up on a human based level means everything for Vaughn. Jackson began paving that road in May, and it led them two wins shy of a trip to the College World Series.

Vaughn used his final words on Tuesday afternoon as a completed blueprint to the unfinished pavement, officially solidifying the new era of Alabama baseball.

“This program has laid down the foundation and now it’s time for us to knock down the gates of Omaha,” Vaughn said.