A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

The Associated Press

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A single lottery ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Florida Lottery says a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14. No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, enabling the prize to grow to the third-largest in U.S. history.

The $1.58 billion payout is for a sole winner who opts for an annuity doled out over 30 years but people usually prefer a lump sum option.

For Tuesday’s jackpot this was an estimated $783.3 million. The prize money is nearly identical in size to the second largest jackpot of $1.586 billion in 2016.

8/9/2023 9:44:49 AM (GMT -5:00)