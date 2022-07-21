A look inside the new Julia Tutwiler Hall

Set to open for new students on Wednesday, August 3, the new Julia Tutwiler Hall has many state-of-the-art amenities that make it a worthy successor to the Tutwiler legacy at the University of Alabama.

The $150 million dorm succeeds the old Tutwiler Hall, which was demolished on July 4 after housing students for half a century.

The new dorm has an improved Julia’s Market, laundry rooms on every floor, a fitness center, a craft room, community-style kitchens, a central courtyard and promenade and a storm shelter spanning more than 16,000 square feet.

“There is a spectacular community space that is two levels with big windows looking out on the stadium. It has great comfy furniture. It has TV’s. If you are not at the game and want to watch, you will have a beautiful view up to the second floor and out the window to the stadium. It is hard to narrow it down, but that may be my favorite space,” said Director of Housing Alicia Browne.

Two years in the making, the new Tutwiler Hall will be the college’s only female-only dorm.