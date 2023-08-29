A LOOK AT YOUR LOCAL FOOTBALL FORECAST FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

As we approach mid-week, here’s a preview of the local weather for football Friday and college football Saturday. First, if you are planning a trip to a stadium Friday night for a high school football game, there is a chance of scattered storms at game-time. While a widespread rain is unlikely, some stadiums could deal with a rain interruption. Temperatures will fall from the middle 80s at kickoff into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

Alabama takes on Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny stadium on Saturday for the home-opener. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s for the pre-game activities. Kickoff in Tuscaloosa is at 6:30pm. Temperatures will fall into the lower 80s at kickoff and upper 70s by the final whistle. Rain is not expected at Bryant-Denny.

Auburn takes on UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 2:30pm. We can expect temperatures to rise into the upper 80s by kickoff, then gradually fall into the lower 80s at the end of the game. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with no rain expected by game-time.

