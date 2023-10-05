A Look at our Football Weather Forecast for High School & College. Thursday Update

Good Thursday afternoon! Here’s a look at our football weather for high school and college this week and weekend. First, let’s start with high school football. If you’re going to a local stadium Friday night, temperatures will start off in the lower 70s at the 7pm kickoff, then fall into the middle 60s by the end of the game. Skies will remain mostly clear, and there is no risk of rain. Overall, the weather is looking nice for the games, with low humidity and a north breeze.

As for college football… Bama takes on Texas A&M Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas. Temperatures will rise in the lower 70s at 2:30pm kickoff, under a partly sunny sky. By the end of the game, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. Humidity will remain very low, with very a very pleasant feel to the air.

Auburn is off this week, so no football forecast…

Join us on WVUA 23 weekdays at 5 p.m. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather