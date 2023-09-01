A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites

The Associated Press

A federal judge has struck down a Texas law requiring age verification and health warnings to view pornographic websites and blocked the state attorney general’s office from enforcing it.

U.S. District Judge David Ezra on Thursday agreed with claims that the bill signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June violates free speech rights and is overbroad and vague.

The state attorney general’s office, which is defending the law, immediately filed notice of appeal to the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Similar laws have passed in Arkansas, Mississippi, Utah and Louisiana. The Utah law has been upheld and a lawsuit challenging the Louisiana law is pending.

