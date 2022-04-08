A-Day bringing excitement, optimism to fans and legends

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jeremy Bryant

One of the most anticipated spring events for Alabama football is nearing to give fans their first glimpse at what the the team will look like for the new season. The Golden Flake A-Day is scheduled for April 16 with events including tailgating, autograph signing and the ability to watch a Crimson Tide football practice.

A-Day is known as the exhibition game at the end of the final spring practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

This will also be the first chance fans will get see how the new transfer additions fit into the team, including Jermaine Burton, Jahmyr Gibbs and Eli Ricks. Fans will also enjoy familiar faces like Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson.

While some fans are excited to see how Young will top last year’s magical season, others are looking to see a better outcome from a different position group.

“For our wide receiver room, I guess we put too many unfair expectations on them towards the end of last year, so it would be cool to see them come into their own this year,” said Crimson Tide fan Obie Nutt.

A couple of the other pre-game activities include a stroll down the Walk of Champions and the plaque unveiling. The first 10,000 fans will receive a poster of the 2022 Alabama football schedule.

This year’s edition of A-Day will also serve as a celebration for two of the Tide’s historical football legends. Two Tide trailblazers will be honored at halftime to give respect for the barriers they broke during their time at the University of Alabama.

Wilbur Jackson became the first Black Alabama football player to sign a scholarship with the program while also becoming an All-American and All-SEC half-back in 1973. John Mitchell, who played on the opposite side of the ball from Jackson, became the first Black football player to play at Alabama with Paul W. “Bear” Bryant at the helm.

Admission is free with kick-off set to begin April 16 at 2 p.m. in Bryant-Deny Stadium.