Alabama defensive lineman hosts youth football camp

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama defensive lineman Jah-Marien Latham hosted a youth football camp at his old high school, Pickens County, on Saturday. Multiple Crimson Tide players joined him, including Malachi Moore, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell.

Latham heads into his redshirt junior year seeking a more prominent role in the defense. Last season, he played in 12 games while recording four tackles and two quarterback hurries.