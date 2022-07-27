85-year-old bus driver retires after years on the road

SPAN of Tuscaloosa County graduated 16 students at a ceremony yesterday, and honored the man who helped them get there.

Codis Frierson, who turns 86 next week, retired from driving the SPAN bus after 27 years behind the wheel.

Frierson watched many students referred to the program by local school systems and the Department of Corrections achieve success and become productive adults.

“Stay on the right path, make the right choices,” he said to the audience at the graduation.

“They have been through this, it is nothing to be ashamed of. Try to do better every day, make yourself better.”

Frierson was joined by his wife and daughters.

An acronym for Special Programming Achievement Network, SPAN seeks to help at-risk-youth learn from their mistakes and make better choices in the future.