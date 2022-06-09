$82,000 in bonuses coming to City of Northport retirees

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jayda Russell

The Northport City Council voted to approve retirement bonuses for retired former city employees in its regular meeting on Monday, June 6.

Those who have worked for the City of Northport for 25 years or more will receive $2 for every month worked in one lump sum.

These bonuses will cost the city around $82,000.

Mayor Bobby Herndon said the city is happy to pay their former employees back this way.

“As long as they are in the state retirement system, they will always be eligible for this,” he said.

“Whenever they do retire, become retirees from the great city of Northport, they will be eligible for either raises or bonuses.”

Eligible retirees will receive their money from the Retirement Systems of Alabama by October.