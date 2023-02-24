$8.7M going toward low-income Alabamians’ water bills

Alabamians who qualify can get a slice of $8.7 million designated for helping low-income residents pay their residential water and sewer bills.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Lower-income families, particularly the elderly or those with children, need access to fresh water in their houses,” said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in a statement. “These grants will provide emergency assistance for paying water bills so families will not have to do without access to indoor water and wastewater services.”

Community action agencies around the state will take applications and distribute payments based on qualifications and available funds, and payments will be made to utility companies or water boards on behalf of eligible households.

West Alabama agencies getting funding include: