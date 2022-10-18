’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago.

A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday in the trial of the 46-year-old former star of the long-running sitcom.

All three women say Masterson raped them at his home between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making the church likely to loom large during the trial.

10/18/2022 11:22:56 AM (GMT -5:00)