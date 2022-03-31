7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South

severe weather

By KEN MILLER and JILL BLEED

Associated Press

Severe storms that included at least two confirmed tornadoes injured several people, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Mississippi and Tennessee. That’s after they spread damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas overnight before moving to the Deep South. No deaths were immediately reported from the storms Wednesday.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Jason Moore said widespread significant damage was reported in Jackson, Tennessee, including to a major hospital, a nearby nursing home and sheriff’s office.

The roof collapsed on a warehouse after it was evacuated in Southaven, Mississippi, near Memphis. A tornado that struck Springdale, Arkansas, and the adjoining town of Johnson about 4 a.m. injured seven people, two critically.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/30/2022 7:56:51 PM (GMT -5:00)