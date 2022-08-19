7 arrested on federal gun charges around Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives teamed up and arrested seven people on federal gun charges recently.

Three of those arrests involve defendants who participated in straw purchase schemes, meaning a firearm was illegally purchased and sold. Straw purchases are one of the major ways firearms enter the illegal market.

The following people are facing federal charges as a result of the investigations:

Deon Detail Hamler, 33,is charged with conspiracy to illegally obtain a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Devon Demarcus Hamler, 24, is charged with conspiracy to illegally obtain a firearm and making fictitious statements during the purchase of a firearm.

Christopher Desean Briggins Brazzell, 25, is charged with making a false statement while acquiring a firearm. Brazzell said he was buying a weapon for himself Jan. 31, but investigators determined he made the purchase of an assault-style rifle for a convicted felon.

Devante Stephens, 24, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Tuscaloosa Police responded to the DCH Regional Medical Center parking deck March 21 after getting reports of a man pulling on car door handles. He left officers on a chase that ended in a backyard, and officers found a weapon in his vehicle.

Darryl Lee Chandler, 38, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers arrested him during a traffic stop on Jan. 12 and located a pistol in his possession.

Derris Devon Sledge, 50, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force located a semi-automatic weapon and ammunition while executing a search warrant at his residence on Jan. 8.

Christopher Demondre Callaway, 40, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested Jan. 8 after breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her with a gun and then running from police who were called to the scene by neighbors.

These cases were all presented to a federal grand jury that returned indictments. Warrants have been served on each of the defendants.