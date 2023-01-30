6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest

tyre nichols

The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols.

Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.

She did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest.

Hemphill’s lawyer, Lee Gerald, said in a statement that Hemphill was the third officer at a traffic stop that preceded the violent arrest and that he activated his body camera.

But Hemphill was not at the scene where Nichols was beaten, Gerald said.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/30/2023 2:55:46 PM (GMT -6:00)