6A Brookwood Panthers looking for bounce back year

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

There’s plenty of optimism for fourth-year head coach Mike Bramblett and the Brookwood high school Panthers.

Bramblett says the leaders are taking charge this year and holding their team accountable, looking to come back from a disappointing 2021 campaign where the Panthers went 3-7 in Region four 6A.

“It means something to them,” said Bramblett. “It’s important to them.”

“They’re busting their tail to play 10 Friday nights, that’s what it’s all about,” said Bramblett. “There’s just a tremendous sense of pride with this group.”

Brookwood will open up the season against the 4A West Blocton Tigers at West Blocton high school, August 26.