60th anniversary of March on Washington

It was the largest civil rights gathering of its time. More than 200,000 people gathered in the nation’s capital to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington.

During that time, demonstrators demanded an end to segregation while calling for fair wages, voting rights, education, and civil rights protections.

Tuscaloosa NAACP member Joseph Eatmon shared his thoughts on how far we have come as a nation since Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his “I have a dream speech.”

“We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go when it comes to our justice system,” said Eatmon. “When it comes to our education system, when it comes to our economic empowerment, we still have a long way to go to reach that equality that Dr. King spoke about.”

The March on Washington and MLK’s speech pressured then-president John F. Kennedy to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964.