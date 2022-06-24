6 sentenced for smuggling contraband into Fayette County Jail

crime, handcuffs

Six people have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms following an investigation into contraband smuggled into the Fayette County Jail.

The defendants each played a role in smuggling illegal drugs and paraphernalia including methamphetamine, heroin, Suboxone and syringes to inmates in the facility.

“These substances are dangerous and illegal outside of jail, but even more so inside a detention facility,” said 24th Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “ The potential for violence surrounding drug use and transactions inside a jail can greatly endanger the safety of inmates and our detention officers.”

The investigations occurred over the last year, and concluded with the arrests of the six suspects of multiple felony charges in 2021 and 2022. Some of the defendants were working together to move drugs into the facility.

In one instance, defendants conspired with a work release inmate to leave the contraband at a drop-off point.

The investigations were conducted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

All defendants in the cases were sentenced last week. Their sentences are as follows:

Houston Cody Anderson, 24, of Fayette was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Tracy Lynn Brashier, 32, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Jason Glenn Dalton, 43, of Fayette was sentenced to 17 years in prison for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Gregory Shane Fortner, 41, of Fayette was sentenced to 18 years in prison for second-degree promoting prison contraband.

Randall Colby Glasgow, 36, was sentenced to 15 years and one month in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Thomas Tirrell Stallworth, 37, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree promoting prison contraband.

“These cases involved a lot of work on the part of the investigators, and they did an excellent job,” Hamlin said. “The sheriff and the staff of the Fayette County Jail should be commended for their vigilance to protect the safety of all inmates and staff. These sentences should send a message that audacious attempts to break the law will be met with stiff consequences.”