6 men who thought they were chatting with underage girls now facing solicitation charges

crime, handcuffs

Six men are facing charges as a result of a two-month undercover operation by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

The operation targeted potential predators who use online social media apps and attempt to meet people they believe are minors for sex.

All the suspects contacted an undercover profile or ad offering commercial sex, engaged in sexually explicit discussions and proposed in-person sexual acts with what they believed was a girl younger than 16.

Five of the six men traveled to a residence in an attempt to meet the girl they’d been speaking with online who had told them they were underage. But instead of meeting an underage girl, those men met WAHTTF officers.

The final suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

“With so many online social platforms available, children and teenagers are at a much greater risk of sexual exploitation today than ever before,” said WAHTTF Commander Capt. Phil Simpson. “We hope these arrests send a clear message to predators that they will go to jail when they use social media to solicit victims. The operation can also serve as a conversation starter between parents, caretakers and children about online safety.”

Those arrested include:

Romel Estuardo Gomez-Cruz, 33, from Auburn was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Vincent Rashad Farley, 36, of Tuscaloosa was arrested Aug. 20 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Devon Jeremiah Allen, 25, of Tuscaloosa was arrested Sept. 22 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Christopher Demetrius Carter, 29, of Tuscaloosa was arrested Sept. 23 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Damion Ladarius Cooper, 26, of Tuscaloosa was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. His bond was set at $90,000.

Chase Anthony Reyes, 22, was charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child. He was arrested Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $60,000.

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force includes officers from the Tuscaloosa, University of Alabama and Northport police departments. This operation was conducted with assistance from the Tuscaloosa Police Cyber Intel Unit, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, Northport Fire Rescue, the University of Alabama’s Institute of Data and Analytics, Hoover Police, University of West Alabama Police and Trafficking Hope.