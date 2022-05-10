Update: 5 shot at Hay Court Monday night

shots fired, shooting

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after five people were shot at Hay Court apartments in West Tuscaloosa Monday night.

One victim is critical and four have non life-threatening injuries, but all are expected to recover, said VCU Capt. Jack Kennedy.

VCU said the incident happened outside in a common area, not inside any apartments. Investigators said one suspect opened fire on a group of people during an argument.

Despite rumors shared on social media, there was no shooting reported at DCH Regional Medical Center.

DCH Communications and Marketing Vice President Andy North said this morning that the hospital went on lockdown, which happens any time someone shows up who appears to have suffered a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and active, and VCU is searching for any witnesses to the incident. Anyone who may have seen something is encouraged to contact VCU at 205-464-8690.