5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

bible

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – Five people who defrauded $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling sham theology students have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to nine years.

U.S. District Judge Clay Land handed down the sentences Thursday in Columbus, Georgia.

Sandra Anderson, the 64-year-old who directed the Columbus campus of the now-defunct Apex School of Theology got nine years in prison. The school based in Durham, North Carolina, closed after the indictments.

Defendants admitted they recruited students to split “free money” from federal grants and loans.

The defendants then faked applications, grades and course work. Of 602 students at the campus over eight years, 241 were involved in the fraud.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/17/2022 10:38:16 AM (GMT -6:00)