5 Bama baseball players named to CSC Academic All-District 4 team

4/15/22 MBA Alabama vs Tennessee Alabama Baseball's Jim Jarvis(10) Photo by Cian Leach

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Five Alabama baseball players earned First team College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District 4 honors.

Ben Hess, Grayson Hitt, Jim Jarvis, Andrew Pinckney, and Caden Rose join 14 former players to earn a “combined 24 all-district accolades in Alabama program history,” according to Rolltide.com. Alabama’s had at least one all-district honoree in each of the last four seasons and prior to 2020, the program didn’t have an Academic All-District team member since 2011.

All five players will be on the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Only 10 players have earned such honors in program history since 1972. Academic All-American honorees will be announced in June.