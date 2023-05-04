5 former Tide players sign free agent deals in NFL draft

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama fans saw 10 former football players get drafted over the week, including two in the the Top 3 picks (Bryce Young at No. 1 and Will Anderson at No. 2). Following the conclusion of the draft, five former Crimson Tide players signed undrafted free agent deals.

They are:

DJ Dale- DL Buffalo Bills

Dale battled through injuries during his career in Tuscaloosa but played a big role on the defensive line when healthy during his time at Alabama. He declared for the draft after playing four season with the Tide. Dale recorded 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery this past season. Dale will start his pro career up north as he signed a deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Emil Ekiyor Jr.- OL Indianapolis Colts

A former four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Ekiyor started at guard for three seasons with the Tide. He returned for a fifth-year of college ball and led the team in knockdown blocks (31), only allowed one sack, and only committed one penalty in his final season in Tuscaloosa. Ekiyor received an invite to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. The Indianapolis native will return home to play for the Indianapolis Colts.

Jaylen Moody- LB Cincinnati Bengals

Moody returned to the Capstone for a fifth season and unfortunately dealt with injuries throughout the season. Despite the injuries, Moody played in 10 games while starting eight at the will linebacker spot. He totaled 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in his final season with the Tide. Moody appeared in 65 total games at Alabama. He will trade in the Crimson and White uniforms for orange and black as he starts his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kendall Randolph- TE/OL Seattle Seahawks

Randolph played six season in Tuscaloosa and was a versatile player. He served as a pseudo-tight end and played on the offensive line. He played in 53 games his final four years after redshirting his freshman year and not seeing game time his redshirt freshman year. Last season, Randolph played in all 13 games, starting 3 (two at left guard and one at tight end), and recorded 20 knockdown blocks. Randolph will begin his pro career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Eli Ricks- CB Philadelphia Eagles

Ricks played one season with the Tide after starting his career at LSU. He played in 10 of the 13 games this season and started five of the last six games at cornerback. Ricks registered 13 tackles, including one for a loss, and four pass breakups during his time at UA. He had arguably his best game at the Sugar Bowl where he had a season-high six tackles. Ricks will start his NFL career with multiple Bama alum with the Philadelphia Eagles.