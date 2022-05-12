40 graduates honored by West AlabamaWorks at Wednesday reception

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

West AlabamaWorks recognized 40 high school graduates entering the workforce at a signing reception held Wednesday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.

After they turn their tassels, these students from 14 schools in Tuscaloosa City, Tuscaloosa County, Greene, Bibb, Hale and Fayette counties will enter full-time jobs with 15 different companies.

WAW Executive Director Donny Jones said celebrating students like these made the evening so special.

“A lot of times we celebrate our scholarship students, our athletes, but this is about celebrating all of our kids,” he said.

Since 2019, WAW has honored graduating students across nine counties entering the workforce with a signing reception.

A partner of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, WAW will hold another event to recognize more graduating students beginning full-time jobs later this month.

For more information and career opportunities, visit westalabamaworks.com.